Byron Museum of History hosting whiskey raffle fundraiser

BYRON – The Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., will partner with Byron’s County Market store 217 to host a whiskey raffle fundraiser starting Saturday and running through Friday, March 31.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward supporting the museum.

The museum is raffling off a bottle of Calumet 16-year-old bourbon with a retail value of $169.99. The drawing is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and are available at the County Market Liquor service desk. Participants do not need to attend the drawing to win.

For information, call 815-234-5031, visit byronmuseum.org or email info@byronmuseum.org.