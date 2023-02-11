February 10, 2023
Shaw Local
Byron Museum of History hosting whiskey raffle fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network

The Lucius Read Home in downtown Byron was one of three stops in Byron along the Underground Railroad, which was a path that slaves from the southern United States took to seek freedom. The home has been converted into the Byron Museum of History. (Photo submitted)

BYRON – The Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., will partner with Byron’s County Market store 217 to host a whiskey raffle fundraiser starting Saturday and running through Friday, March 31.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward supporting the museum.

The museum is raffling off a bottle of Calumet 16-year-old bourbon with a retail value of $169.99. The drawing is at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1.

Tickets are $5 each or $20 for five and are available at the County Market Liquor service desk. Participants do not need to attend the drawing to win.

For information, call 815-234-5031, visit byronmuseum.org or email info@byronmuseum.org.

