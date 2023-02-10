February 10, 2023
Whiteside Conservation Education Center accepting logo contest entries

Container gardens full of native plants are one aspect of the prairie nursery in Fulton. The Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation Education Fund is working to bring an education center to Fulton to promote research, education, and inspiration regarding the importance of conservation and restoration of the environment. (Sarah Ford for Shaw Local News Network)

STERLING – The Whiteside County Conservation Education Center will accept entries for its new logo contest until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The contest is free and open to the public.

The logo design should reflect the WCCEC’s values, including welcoming individuals and groups to promote research, education, and inspiration about the importance of environmental conservation and restoration. The logo should incorporate the WCCEC and be business-appropriate.

Entries must be submitted as JPEG files and include the designers’ names, email addresses, postal addresses and phone numbers. The submission must be emailed with “Logo Contest” in the subject line to whitesidecountyswcd@hotmail.com.

The finalists will be selected by Wednesday, March 8. The winner will be announced in mid-March. The winning entry prize is $350. The winner will be announced on the Whiteside County Soil and Water Conservation District’s website and Facebook page.

