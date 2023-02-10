Montana man convicted of animal cruelty arrested in Lee County

DIXON – A wanted Montana man previously convicted of animal cruelty was arrested in rural Paw Paw on Friday, according to Lee County Sheriff Clay Whelan.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that a person residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of Montana, and deputies arrested Thomas W. Jessberger on Friday morning during a traffic stop in that area, Whelan said in a news release.
Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Montana, was wanted on a violation of conditional release absconder warrant from the Montana Department of Corrections.
The original charges stem from an arrest for 15 counts of cruelty to animals, of which Jessberger was convicted of and sentenced to 12 years after pleading no contest in 2016.
Jessberger was taken into custody without incident to the Lee County Jail where he is being held awaiting extradition, according to the release.
He was also charged with driving while license suspended and issued a court date.
Jessberger was the co-owner of a sham animal rescue, and authorities seized 18 horses, five goats, one miniature mule and a donkey from Rocky Acres Horse Rescue and Sanctuary in 2014 during his arrest.
Citizens can call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 815-284-6631 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Caught-U with information on a crime. Callers can remain anonymous and receive rewards of up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.