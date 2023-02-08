February 08, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Sterling church to host Vatican-approved international miracles exhibition Feb. 18

By Shaw Local News Network

In a file photo from last June, Beth Snyder of La Salle reads up on the miracle at Bolsena (1263 A.D.) where a consecrated host bled during Catholic Mass. Synder saw the bloodied cloth during a 2014 pilgrimage to Italy and went to learn more Saturday at a Vatican-sponsored traveling exhibit on Eucharstic miracles. The traveling exhibit will appear in Sterling next. (Tom Collins)

STERLING- St. Mary’s Church, 600 Ave. B, will host a Vatican International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the church’s Bales Hall.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

Visitors to display find information on relics inspiring, even overwhelming ]

The exhibit features Vatican Museum art and photos of miracles seen by people from across five continents and 180 countries.

The exhibit was Vatican-sponsored but credit for launching it goes to the Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), an Italian teenager who succumbed to leukemia but not before attempting to catalog the thousands of reported miracles. Acutis chronicled 160 before his death and his summaries were donated to the Holy See, which in turn approved reproductions for public display.

Presentations will occur throughout the day. Spanish translations are available. The church hall is handicapped accessible. A wheelchair will be provided.

Vatican-approved exhibits on display in this file photo from last June were about Eucharistic miracles, though many have withstood the scrutiny of a forensic laboratory. The Holy See approved this traveling program, which has reached 95 U.S. cities and counting. (Tom Collins)

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois