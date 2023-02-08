Sterling church to host Vatican-approved international miracles exhibition Feb. 18

STERLING- St. Mary’s Church, 600 Ave. B, will host a Vatican International Exhibition of the Eucharistic Miracles of the World from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, in the church’s Bales Hall.

Admission to the exhibit is free.

The exhibit features Vatican Museum art and photos of miracles seen by people from across five continents and 180 countries.

The exhibit was Vatican-sponsored but credit for launching it goes to the Blessed Carlo Acutis (1991-2006), an Italian teenager who succumbed to leukemia but not before attempting to catalog the thousands of reported miracles. Acutis chronicled 160 before his death and his summaries were donated to the Holy See, which in turn approved reproductions for public display.

Presentations will occur throughout the day. Spanish translations are available. The church hall is handicapped accessible. A wheelchair will be provided.