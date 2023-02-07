State Rep. McCombie offering constituents free museum passes

SAVANNA- State Rep. Tony McCombie (R-Savanna) announced her office will make free ‘Constituent Education Resource Cards’ available for residents to visit select Chicagoland locations.

The card can be used for free admission to certain Chicagoland museums and zoos. The cards can be reserved by any 89th District resident on a first-come, first-served basis to visit the zoos and museums for the year.

The card can only be reserved by one group of four at a time. Constituents must call for an appointment to pick up the pass before visiting the museums. Families are encouraged to contact the museum they plan to visit to learn if pre-registration is required. Cards need to be picked up and returned to McCombie’s district office, 9317, Suite B., Illinois Route 84.

‘Constituent Education Resource Cards’ locations include:

Adler Planetarium

The Art Institute of Chicago

Brookfield Zoo

Chicago Botanic Garden

Chicago Children’s Museum

Chicago History Museum

Dusable Museum of African American History

The Field Museum

Lincoln Park Zoo

Museum of Contemporary Art

Museum of Science and Industry

National Museum of Mexican Art

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

John G. Shedd Aquarium

For more information, call 815-291-8989 or email mccombie@ilhousegop.org.