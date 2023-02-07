February 07, 2023
Dixon First Presbyterian will hold reception for retiring pastor Sunday

DIXON - First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., will host a retirement reception for its pastor of the past 13 years at 2 p.m. Sunday in the church’s Social Hall.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The Rev. David Spaulding is retiring after 31 years as an ordained minister.

Spauling served as president of the Dixon Area Christian Ministerial Association, was active in the Blackhawk Presbytery, served as a volunteer chaplain for KSB Hospital and the Dixon Police Department, and served on the board of Dixon Habitat for Humanity.

