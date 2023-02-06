February 06, 2023
Sauk Valley
Twin Rivers ABATE annual swap meet set for Feb. 26 in Dixon

By Shaw Local News Network

Vintage motorcycles are lined up on display in a file photo from Rock Falls. (Michael Krabbenhoeft)

DIXON- The Twin Rivers chapter of ABATE will host its 15th annual swap meet from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Dixon Elks Lodge, 1279 Franklin Grove Road.

Admission is $5 and free for children ages 12 and under is free. Early birds will be admitted for $7.

Swap meet vendors are selling new and used motorcycle parts, leathers, and accessories. A new Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail raffle bike will be on display. Raffle tickets will be available. Breakfast, lunch, and drinks are being provided.

For more information, call 815-440-6018.

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois