Students from Lee and Whiteside counties receive ag-focused commercial driver training scholarships

BLOOMINGTON – The IAA Foundation announced that seven students – including two from the Sauk Valley – will receive financial support to enroll in truck driver training classes through the Driving Agriculture Forward Scholarship program.

The area scholarship recipients are Andrew LeFevre of Lee County and Kyle Skromme of Whiteside County.

Others were Nathan Ault of Warren County, Jared Farr of McDonough County, Brennan Keifer of Kane County, Jeremy Glenn of Marshall County and John Reel of Woodford County.

The next application deadline is Friday, March 31. Deadlines correspond with enrollment opportunities at training facilities offered by Illinois community colleges. An endorsement from a farmer, county Farm Bureau leader, agribusiness or food processing business is required.

Eligibility guidelines and applications are available online at iaafoundation.org.