February 05, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Area Chamber celebrates annual dinner and meeting

By Shaw Local News Network
The WACC CEO students performing “The Adventures of Space Cow” at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner

The WACC CEO students performed “The Adventures of Space Cow” at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce )

STERLING – Pam Martinez and Lori Cortez were recipients of the Champion Awards presented by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at its annual dinner and meeting on Jan. 26 at Deer Valley Banquets in Deer Grove.

Martinez is director of Sauk Valley Foodbank. Martinez was nominated for helping implement new databases and procedures and increasing the number of volunteers.

Cortez is vice president of institutional advancement at Sauk Valley Community College. She was nominated for her role in the creation and leadership of the SVCC Impact Program, which allows area students to earn up to three years of tuition at the college through volunteerism.

The Lavonne Colloton Ambassador of the Year Award was presented to Jennifer Alvarez of Surf Internet.

Recognition was made to outgoing board members Sheila Martinez of US Bank, Mike Loos of Edward Jones, and Rick Turnroth of Turnroth Signs.

The dinner was set up by the Whiteside Area Career Center CEO class of 2022-2023. CEO student, Kaiyana Washington, provided a welcome speech while other students performed a skit, “The Adventures of Space Cow.”

From left, Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Champion Award recipients Lori Cortez and Pam Martinez. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce )

Ambassador Co-Chair Cassandra Salmon, at left, presented the SVACC Ambassador of the Year to Jennifer Alvarez. (Photo provided by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce )

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois