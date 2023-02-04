Dixon resident awarded Lee County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award

AMBOY – Jim Schielein of Dixon was awarded the Lee County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award.

The honor recognizes individuals or couples who have shown exemplary leadership and service to the farm bureau, agriculture, in general or farmers in Lee County.

Schielein is a past president of the Lee County Farm Bureau who has served in other positions, such as young leader and on the bureau’s board of directors.

Schielein served for 10 years on the Illinois Farm Bureau board of directors. He was the 4th District representative, which encompasses Bureau, Lee and La Salle counties.

Schielein participated in several programs for the Illinois Farm Bureau, including Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow, Leaders to Washington and Grass Roots Issue Teams.