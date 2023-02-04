February 03, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon resident awarded Lee County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Bernadine and Jim Schielein, accepting the Distinguished Service Award

From left, Bernadine and Jim Schielein, accepting the Lee County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award. (Photo provided by the Lee County Farm Bureau )

AMBOY – Jim Schielein of Dixon was awarded the Lee County Farm Bureau Distinguished Service Award.

The honor recognizes individuals or couples who have shown exemplary leadership and service to the farm bureau, agriculture, in general or farmers in Lee County.

Schielein is a past president of the Lee County Farm Bureau who has served in other positions, such as young leader and on the bureau’s board of directors.

Schielein served for 10 years on the Illinois Farm Bureau board of directors. He was the 4th District representative, which encompasses Bureau, Lee and La Salle counties.

Schielein participated in several programs for the Illinois Farm Bureau, including Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow, Leaders to Washington and Grass Roots Issue Teams.

In an undated file photo, Lee County farmer Jim Schielein talks about how corn curls up its leaves to protect itself in dry times. (Alex T)

SVM Community BriefsDixonFarm Bureau
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois