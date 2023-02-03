February 02, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Woodlawn Arts Academy’s winter art exhibit open through Feb. 10

By Shaw Local News Network
Artist Beverly Garcia standing in front of her artwork on display at Woodlawn Arts Academy.

STERLING- Woodlawn Arts Academy’s winter art exhibit features some 100 pieces by Dixon painter Beverly Garcia — all on display at the academy’s 2807 Woodlawn Road location.

Garcia’s art primarily focuses on florals, portraits, still life, animals and landscapes. Her works have been exhibited at various galleries, banks, restaurants, and hospitals throughout the state.

She has had diplays at the first Oil Painters of America show in Chicago, the Midwest Pastel Society and The Next Picture Show in Dixon.

Garcia’s artworks will be on display at the academy through Friday, Feb. 10. The exhibit is free to view from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.

Shaw Local News Network

