Woodlawn Arts Academy’s winter art exhibit open through Feb. 10

STERLING- Woodlawn Arts Academy’s winter art exhibit features some 100 pieces by Dixon painter Beverly Garcia — all on display at the academy’s 2807 Woodlawn Road location.

Garcia’s art primarily focuses on florals, portraits, still life, animals and landscapes. Her works have been exhibited at various galleries, banks, restaurants, and hospitals throughout the state.

She has had diplays at the first Oil Painters of America show in Chicago, the Midwest Pastel Society and The Next Picture Show in Dixon.

Garcia’s artworks will be on display at the academy through Friday, Feb. 10. The exhibit is free to view from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays.