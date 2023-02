STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy students performed in the school’s winter music recitals Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave.

The recital performers were private lesson students of Woodlawn Academy instructors Nadine Appel, Crystal Green, Mardi Huffstutler, James Miller, and Nicole Oberg.

Appel’s private lesson students also performed a holiday concert in December at the Academy.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com or call 815-626-4278.