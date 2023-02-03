February 03, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley sites hosting blood drives to prevent shortages

By Shaw Local News Network
Red Cross blood drive

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross will host blood drives across Bureau and Whiteside Counties.

Donors are urged to make and keep appointments to help prevent a blood supply shortage in the weeks to come. Donors of all blood types, particularly those with type O blood and platelet donors, are needed daily to meet demand and help boost the blood supply, the Red Cross said.

Those who donate blood in February will receive a $10 e-gift card to Amazon.com. Blood donors who come in during the month are also being automatically entered into a contest to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Upcoming blood drives include:

  • Walnut: 8:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Walnut Community Building, 141 Main St.
  • Sterling: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Sterling Bethel Reformed Church, 230 E. 23rd St.
  • Prophetstown: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, 79 Grove St.

For more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 800-733-2767, or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois