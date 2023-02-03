Carroll County thrift shop announces final sale, scholarship opportunities

SAVANNA - The Carroll County Help Center Thrift Shop, 126 S. Fourth St., will close its 50th year with a Get Bundled Up sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in February.

All coats are on sale for 50% off. Shoppers can fill a bag with sweatshirts and sweaters for $2.

The Carroll County Help Center is also offering three $500 scholarships to Carroll County high school seniors interested in pursuing training at a community college or a vocational-technical school. The scholarships will go toward the tuition of the accepting school.

Accepted vocational fields include automotive training, carpentry or construction, CNA, cosmetology, culinary arts, electrical technician, emergency medical technician, medical transcription, office administration, welding, plumbing, HVAC technology, radiology technology, and computer support specialists. Selections are based on financial need and future goals.

Applications are available at all Carroll County high schools or at the thrift shop. The application deadline is Monday, March 20. Scholarship recipients will be notified Monday, April 10.

For more information, contact a school guidance counselor.