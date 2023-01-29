Diamond ring valued at $4,000 part of Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society fundraiser

DIXON – A diamond ring with an estimated value of $4,000 is the prize for a fundraising raffle being conducted by the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold through Feb. 9 at the society headquarters, 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

The drawing will be Feb. 10. Participants do not need to attend the drawing to win. The winner will be called by the society.

The ring is stamped 14K, weighs 2.3 grams including the stone and is white gold in the illusion style. It is sized at 4.5, or 15.3 millimeters.

According to a social media post, the stone is an old European cut diamond, which is traditional for the art deco period (1890s to 1930s). It is 0.72 carats in size, possessing S12 clarity and being of J color.