January 29, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Diamond ring valued at $4,000 part of Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society fundraiser

By Shaw Local News Network

In an undated file photo, pictures of historic Dixon and Lee County citizens are projected on a wall Friday during a presentation by the Lee County Genealogical Society at Dixon Main Street’s Founder’s Day celebration. (Alex T)

DIXON – A diamond ring with an estimated value of $4,000 is the prize for a fundraising raffle being conducted by the Lee County Historical and Genealogical Society.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold through Feb. 9 at the society headquarters, 113 S. Hennepin Ave.

The drawing will be Feb. 10. Participants do not need to attend the drawing to win. The winner will be called by the society.

The ring is stamped 14K, weighs 2.3 grams including the stone and is white gold in the illusion style. It is sized at 4.5, or 15.3 millimeters.

According to a social media post, the stone is an old European cut diamond, which is traditional for the art deco period (1890s to 1930s). It is 0.72 carats in size, possessing S12 clarity and being of J color.

SVM Community BriefsLee County
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois