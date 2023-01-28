Eagle watchers invited to Rock Falls’ Flock to the Rock on Feb. 11

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism will host its third annual Flock to the Rock event beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Lower Dam Park, 300 E. First St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can visit the Rock River to go eagle watching with their cameras and binoculars. Nature-related vendors and The Salvation Army of Sterling and Rock Falls will sell hot chocolate, coffee, water and walking tacos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two educational speakers are giving presentations at 10 a.m. at the Rock Falls Community Center Building, 601 W. 10th St.

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education’s hourlong presentation will include the use of “live” birds of prey and educational displays.

The second speaker, Rudy Vallejo from the Kickapoo and Potawatomi tribe, will give a presentation about bald eagle symbolism in Native American culture and perform an eagle dance the audience can participate in.

For information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.