January 28, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Eagle watchers invited to Rock Falls’ Flock to the Rock on Feb. 11

By Shaw Local News Network

In a file photo from last year, Alyssa Parker, outdoor education assistant coordinator from the Lorado Taft Field campus in Oregon, recites some facts about the bald eagle Saturday morning in Rock Falls as part of Flock to the Rock. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com)

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls Tourism will host its third annual Flock to the Rock event beginning at 9 a.m. Feb. 11 at Lower Dam Park, 300 E. First St.

The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can visit the Rock River to go eagle watching with their cameras and binoculars. Nature-related vendors and The Salvation Army of Sterling and Rock Falls will sell hot chocolate, coffee, water and walking tacos from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two educational speakers are giving presentations at 10 a.m. at the Rock Falls Community Center Building, 601 W. 10th St.

Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab and Education’s hourlong presentation will include the use of “live” birds of prey and educational displays.

The second speaker, Rudy Vallejo from the Kickapoo and Potawatomi tribe, will give a presentation about bald eagle symbolism in Native American culture and perform an eagle dance the audience can participate in.

For information, call 815-622-1106 or email director@visitrockfalls.com.

A bald eagle soars above the Rock River near the lower dam in Rock Falls Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Dozens of the birds were seen nesting and fishing on the eastern point of Lawrence Park.

A bald eagle soars above the Rock River near the lower dam in Rock Falls Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. Dozens of the birds were seen nesting and fishing on the eastern point of Lawrence Park. (Alex Paschal)

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois