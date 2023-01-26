Rock Falls Chamber announces spring bingo tickets on sale

ROCK FALLS- The Rock Falls Chamber of Commerce announced that tickets are on sale for its spring bingo event at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Rock Falls American Legion, 712 Fourth Ave.

Participants must 18 or older to play.

Tickets cost $12 for regular games and $32 for regular, special, and jackpot games with prizes valued from $50 to $200. Tickets will be available for purchase at any Sauk Valley Bank location or online at rockfallschamber.com/springbingo.

Advanced tickets are currently on sale for a reduced price through February or until they sell out. A dinner menu, snacks, and bar drinks will be provided. Table reservations are available for groups of 10 or more.

For more information, email sam@rockfallschamber.com or call 815-625-4500.