Dixon Stupor Bowl fundraiser applications due Friday

DIXON- The Dixon Public Schools Foundation will host their annual Stupor Bowl 2023 fundraiser beginning at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Ronald Reagan Middle School, 620 Division St.

Admission to the fundraiser is open to the public.

Proceeds from the Stupor Bowl support the Dixon Public School District Foundation.

Teams can compete in the school cafeteria during the first four rounds. Teams can deliberate for one minute and write down their answers on a score sheet. The four top-scoring teams will advance to single-elimination play-offs. The play-offs will use buzzer systems, tossup questions, and four-part teamwork questions. The questions cover various categories, including movies, TV, sports, current events, history, music, geography and Dixon trivia.

Each round will last 45 minutes. Short break times are given for teams to relax, browse through auction items, and enjoy refreshments. A lunch break will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Stupor Chips are available for a bonus 21st question. Teams can also purchase one Stupor Dot per round or four for $40. The dots can be placed next to any question on the answer sheet and provide two possible answers. If either answer is correct, the team will get credit. Stupor Chips are available at the door for $20 or four for $60. A Stupor Bundle of four Stupor Chips and four Stupor Dots is $80.

At least three team members must be employees of participating businesses or members of an organization, an employee or members spouse, or a retiree age 55 years or older and has been with the organization for more than five years.

Entry fees are $150 for non-profit organizations and family teams and $300 for corporate and business teams. Entry forms are due Friday, Jan. 27. To compete, visit forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx.

For more information, call 815-285-3861 or email trw@tomwadsworth.com.