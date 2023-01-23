Sauk Valley Chamber scholarships include agriculture and manufacturing pathways

STERLING – The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce announced that scholarship applications for the 2023-24 school year are open.

The scholarships are available to students pursuing a college degree in various fields, including:

Business/human relations – The $1,000 Charles Farnham Scholarship. The scholarship is available to an individual who was highly active with the chamber. Applicants for the scholarship must attend Sterling High School, Rock Falls High School or Newman Central Catholic High School. Two scholarships will be awarded.

Agriculture/ag-related pathway: The Agribusiness Committee Ag Scholarships. The agribusiness scholarships are available to any student attending high school in the Whiteside Area Career Center Service Area and pursuing a career in the field of agriculture. The Agri-Business Committee also will award scholarships in the following categories: a minimum of $1,500 in scholarships to students attending an accredited four-year college or university; a minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attending Sauk Valley Community College; and a minimum of $750 in scholarships to students attended an accredited community college or two-year college.

Manufacturing pathway: The $500 SVACC Manufacturing Scholarships. The scholarships are open to students who are current seniors in a Whiteside Area Career Center high school, a current student at Sauk Valley Community College or Morrison Institute of Technology, or a current resident of the Sauk Valley area who will attend SVCC or MIT and pursue a career in a manufacturing-related field.

Hispanic Business Leaders Scholarship: The $1,000 scholarship is open to students who live in the Sauk Valley area, are enrolled or accepted for enrollment as full-time undergraduate students, enrolled at an accredited four-year or two-year institution in the U.S. or U.S. territories, and have at least one parent of Hispanic ancestry.

Scholarship applications are available online at saukvalleyareachamber.com or at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce office, 211 Locust St.

For information, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com or call 815-625-2400.