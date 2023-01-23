January 23, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Byron museum will hold reception for Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit Feb. 4

By Shaw Local News Network
(Left to right); Eagle's Nest Art Group members Barb Lundeen, Marsha Behrens, Kathe Wilson (seated), and Cindy Winterfield (seated).

(Left to right); Eagle's Nest Art Group members Barb Lundeen, Marsha Behrens, Kathe Wilson (seated), and Cindy Winterfield (seated). (Photo provided by the Eagle's Nest Art Group )

BYRON - Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., will hold an opening reception for the Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The Eagle’s Nest Art Group’s exhibit features oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings, photography, and 3-D art from Sauk Valley artists. Several of the artists will be available to welcome visitors during the reception.

The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, call 815-732-7783 or visit Eagle’s Nest Art Groups Facebook page.

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History (Photo provided by the Eagle's Nest Art Group )

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History (Photo provided by the Eagle's Nest Art Group )

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History (Photo provided by the Eagle's Nest Art Group )

SVM Community BriefsByron
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois