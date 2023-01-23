Byron museum will hold reception for Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit Feb. 4

BYRON - Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., will hold an opening reception for the Eagle’s Nest Art Group exhibit from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The Eagle’s Nest Art Group’s exhibit features oil, watercolor, and acrylic paintings, photography, and 3-D art from Sauk Valley artists. Several of the artists will be available to welcome visitors during the reception.

The exhibit will be on display through Saturday, April 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.

For more information, call 815-732-7783 or visit Eagle’s Nest Art Groups Facebook page.

Artwork from the Eagle's Nest Art Group exhibit on display at the Byron Museum of History (Photo provided by the Eagle's Nest Art Group )

