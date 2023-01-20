January 19, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Rock Falls High School will host its first speech invitational

By Shaw Local News Network
A digital sign is one of the improvements to the Rock Falls High School campus. It sits facing the intersection of West Second Street and 12th Avenue.

A digital sign is one of the improvements to the Rock Falls High School campus. It sits facing the intersection of West Second Street and 12th Avenue. (Troy Taylor)

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School is hosting its first Rock Falls Invitational Speech Tournament at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Twelve schools from northwest Illinois will be competing in 14 events that demonstrate speech and acting.

Cheyenne Hansen, a senior member of the speech team said having a home competition will be different: “We’ll miss out on the bus ride and bonding, but we get to compete in our own school where we know our way around and feel comfortable.”

This will be Rock Falls’ last event before the Feb. 4 sectionals.

Rock Falls is coming off a first-place overall finish two weeks ago at River Ridge.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois