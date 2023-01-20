Rock Falls High School will host its first speech invitational

ROCK FALLS — Rock Falls High School is hosting its first Rock Falls Invitational Speech Tournament at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Twelve schools from northwest Illinois will be competing in 14 events that demonstrate speech and acting.

Cheyenne Hansen, a senior member of the speech team said having a home competition will be different: “We’ll miss out on the bus ride and bonding, but we get to compete in our own school where we know our way around and feel comfortable.”

This will be Rock Falls’ last event before the Feb. 4 sectionals.

Rock Falls is coming off a first-place overall finish two weeks ago at River Ridge.