Master mariner to share sea adventures in next Whiteside Forum

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free presentation, “My Life at Sea: Pirates, Icebergs, Blowouts and other Disasters,” by guest speaker Marc Adami at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

Adami will share some of his stories about his various adventure on the high seas, followed by a followed by a Q&A session.

Adami is a retired master mariner, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and spent 28 years working in the offshore oil industry. He has worked on exploration drilling rigs, drill ships, emergency fire fighting and dive support, and well testing vessels around the world. He is also a native of Morrison.

For more information, text 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.