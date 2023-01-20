January 20, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Master mariner to share sea adventures in next Whiteside Forum

By Shaw Local News Network
U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduates celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony in Kings Point, New York, on June 16, 2018.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy graduates celebrate at the end of their graduation ceremony in Kings Point, New York, on June 16, 2018. Marc Adami is a retired master mariner, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and spent 28 years working in the offshore oil industry. He will take part in a lecture series at Odell Library in Morrison. ( U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Department of Defense)

MORRISON - The Whiteside Forum will host a free presentation, “My Life at Sea: Pirates, Icebergs, Blowouts and other Disasters,” by guest speaker Marc Adami at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St.

Adami will share some of his stories about his various adventure on the high seas, followed by a followed by a Q&A session.

Adami is a retired master mariner, a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, and spent 28 years working in the offshore oil industry. He has worked on exploration drilling rigs, drill ships, emergency fire fighting and dive support, and well testing vessels around the world. He is also a native of Morrison.

For more information, text 815-718-5347 or email marcadami53@gmail.com.

SVM Community BriefsMorrison
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois