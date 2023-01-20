Dixon’s Rosbrook Studio’s free teen music workshop is Saturday

DIXON - Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., will host its first Rosbrook for Teens Workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.

Admission to the workshop is free and for youths ages 10 to 18.

The workshop will feature the wide-ranging roots of American music and lead participants through a songwriting process that reimagines a classic tune.

The workshop is being curated by the Latin Grammy-nominated band Making Movies. The workshop includes singing, dancing, group songwriting, and a question-and-answer session with the band.

Vocalists, dancers, musicians, and anyone interested in music or performing are welcome to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring a pencil, notebook, and an instrument, if they have one.

Registration is required to attend. To register, email rosebrookstudiodixon@gmail.com. Include the attendees name, phone number, and if they are a vocalist or their instrument type.

For more information, visit artasmentorship.org