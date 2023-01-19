Woodlawn Arts Academy hosting Bootlegger’s Bash Fundraiser Feb. 25

STERLING - The Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, will host a Roaring Twenties Bootlegger’s Bash Fundraiser from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The evening’s activities begin at the academy’s J. Mark Beaty Performance Center and then shift to Centennial Auditorium at Sterling High School.

Proceeds benefit the academy’s programs in fine arts.

Patrons are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire. A password to “The Speakeasy” will be given upon ticket purchase. There will be hors d’oeuvres, a 50/50 drawing, basket, drink, and dessert raffles, and a cash bar.

The ticket also includes a VIP admission to the Sterling High School musical production of “It’s Nice Work ... If You Can Get It,” which will be at the auditorium. A group photo of the VIPs will be 7:30 p.m. at the commons outside the auditorium. Water and popcorn is being provided.

In the event of cancellation, all ticket sales will be considered a donation to the Woodlawn Arts Academy.

Tickets are $50 and available for purchase from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays at Woodlawn Arts Academy. For more information, call 815-626-4278 or email czepezauer@woodlawnartsacademy.com.