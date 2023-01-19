Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA hosting dodgeball fundraiser Feb. 26

STERLING – The Sterling-Rock Falls Family YMCA, 2505 Ave. E, will host its second annual dodgeball fundraiser beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.

The fundraiser is open to people age 16 and older. Registration is required to participate.

Proceeds go to the YMCA’s 2023 Annual Support Campaign.

Teams of six will compete in a round-robin tournament, followed by a double elimination tournament. Child care will be provided from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The winning team will receive a cash prize.

The team entry fee is $125. Participants must register for the tournament by Friday, Feb. 24. To register, call 815-535-9622 or register in person at the YMCA.

For information, call 815-535-9622 or visit srfymca.org.