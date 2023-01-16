Woodlawn Arts Academy’s music recitals will be Jan. 21

STERLING - Woodlawn Arts Academy will hold two music recitals at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave.

The recitals are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

The recitals will feature different groups of students from the academy’s private music lesson program. Refreshments are being served after the recitals.

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To register, call 815-626-4278 or visit the Woodlawn office.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.