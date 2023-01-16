January 16, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Woodlawn Arts Academy’s music recitals will be Jan. 21

By Shaw Local News Network
Jake Andrzejewski performs a guitar piece during Woodlawn Arts Academy’s spring music recital at St. Paul LutheranChurch, Sterling.

In a file photo from last year, Jake Andrzejewski performs a guitar piece during Woodlawn Arts Academy’s music recital at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling. (Photo provided by Woodlawn Arts Academy)

STERLING - Woodlawn Arts Academy will hold two music recitals at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1701 16th Ave.

The recitals are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.

The recitals will feature different groups of students from the academy’s private music lesson program. Refreshments are being served after the recitals.

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. To register, call 815-626-4278 or visit the Woodlawn office.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.

