January 16, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Sauk Valley Ag in the Classroom volunteers’ accomplishments recognized

By Shaw Local News Network
From left, Zane Murphy, advisor Kelly Viall, and Kate Viall of Ashton Franklin Center FFA Chapter accept the Illinois Ag in the Classroom Volunteer of the Year award. (Photo provided by the Lee County Farm Bureau )

CHICAGO- Three Sauk Valley area Ag in the Classroom program volunteers were recognized for their accomplishments during the Illinois Farm Bureau’s annual meeting from Dec. 3-6 in Chicago.

The recipients were recognized as Illinois Ag in the Classroom Volunteers of the Year, including the Mitchell family of Tampico and the Ashton-Franklin Center FFA Chapter.

The Mitchell family volunteers with the Whiteside County Ag in the Classroom program to share their experiences with their melon farm with students. The Mitchell family shares their knowledge regarding their farm’s agriculture specialty area by sharing their passion with students.

The AFC FFA Chapter was honored for their 15 years of dedication to the Lee County Ag in the Classroom program. The AFC FFA Chapter has been instrumental in supporting the annual Lee County Ag Expo, hosting a Touch a Tractor event, and other programs with the district’s elementary school students.

Natalie Pratt of Dixon was also recognized for her efforts to share agriculture lessons and facts through social media. Pratt presented a lesson series titled “Natalie’s Awesome Agriculture” from 2020 to 2021 for virtual Illinois Ag in the Classroom lessons during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information, visit agintheclassroom.org.

Illinois Farm Bureau president Richard Guebert Jr., left, presents Natalie Pratt with an award recognizing her efforts assisting Illinois Ag in the Classroom with virtual lessons in 2020-2021. (Photo provided by the Lee County Farm Bureau )

The Mitchell Family members, from left, Jeanne Mitchell, Doug Mitchell, Brandon DeWitt and Whitney Mitchell-DeWitt.

The Mitchell Family members, from left, Jeanne Mitchell, Doug Mitchell, Brandon DeWitt and Whitney Mitchell-DeWitt. (Photo provided by the Lee County Farm Bureau )

