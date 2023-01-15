January 15, 2023
Tampico church men’s group serving chili supper Jan. 25

By Shaw Local News Network

Bowl of chili.

TAMPICO- The Tampico First United Methodist Church, 202 S. Lincoln St., men’s group will host its annual chili supper from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the church’s basement.

Admission to the supper is free. Donations will be accepted.

The meal includes unlimited home-made chili, ham sandwich, hot dog, relish tray, dessert and beverage. Carry-outs will be provided if there is enough leftover food.

Parking is available on the south side of the church. An elevator will be provided for those who need assistance reaching the basement.

For more information, call 815-438-6105.

