Amboy FFA Alumni seeks teams for March 4 trivia night

AMBOY - Looking to start an annual tradition, Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters will host its second trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road.

Trivia night is open to the public. The doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward supporting Amboy FFA scholarships, conferences, conventions, and student attendance at colleges and trade schools.

The trivia night will feature eight rounds of questions covering a variety of topics. Prizes are being given for the highest team score, the lowest team score, the best team name, and the best dressed team. Food, a cash bar, a dessert auction, and other opportunities to support FFA will be available. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Registration for teams of up to eight players is $200. Sponsorships cost $150 for one round of questions or $400 to sponsor the event. To register, visit the Amboy FFA Alumni Trivia Night Facebook page.

For more information, call 815-285-3158 or visit the Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters Facebook page.