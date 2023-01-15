January 15, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Amboy FFA Alumni seeks teams for March 4 trivia night

By Shaw Local News Network
Sixteen teams and spectators gathered in for the 2022 Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters Trivia Night

Sixteen teams and spectators gathered in for the first Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters Trivia Night last year. (Photo provided by the Amboy FFA Alumni & Supporters)

AMBOY - Looking to start an annual tradition, Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters will host its second trivia night at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Amboy Community Building, 280 W. Wasson Road.

Trivia night is open to the public. The doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.

Proceeds will go toward supporting Amboy FFA scholarships, conferences, conventions, and student attendance at colleges and trade schools.

The trivia night will feature eight rounds of questions covering a variety of topics. Prizes are being given for the highest team score, the lowest team score, the best team name, and the best dressed team. Food, a cash bar, a dessert auction, and other opportunities to support FFA will be available. Spectators are welcome to attend.

Registration for teams of up to eight players is $200. Sponsorships cost $150 for one round of questions or $400 to sponsor the event. To register, visit the Amboy FFA Alumni Trivia Night Facebook page.

For more information, call 815-285-3158 or visit the Amboy FFA Alumni and Supporters Facebook page.

SVM Community BriefsAmboy
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois