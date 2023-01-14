Regional Survey of Art exhibit will have opening reception Jan. 20 in Dixon

DIXON - The Next Picture Show, 113 West First St., will host an opening reception for its new The Regional Survey of Art exhibit from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.

Heather Shore, fine arts teacher at Rock Falls High School, will judge the exhibit and present awards during the reception. Todd Lorenc will provide live music.

The exhibit features 84 art works by 43 regional artists. The all-media exhibit seeks to identify trends in the Rock River Valley by showcasing a wide variety of work and style in the year’s only non-themed art show.

The exhibit is available for viewing through Feb. 18. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or by appointment.

“Figures Colored in Conceptual Space” acrylic painting by Shirley A. Guay of Amboy featured in the Regional Survey of Art exhibit (Photo provided by The Next Picture Show )

“True California” acrylic painting by Perry Peliga of Dixon featured in the Regional Survey of Art exhibit (Photo provided by The Next Picture Show )