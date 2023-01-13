Albany resident receives Agriculture Scholarship Centre scholarship

The Agriculture Scholarship Centre for Basis Trading Education Inc. of Stuart, Florida, awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Gunnar Wuebben of Albany.

Wuebben, son of Abe and Heather Wuebben of Albany, was awarded the scholarship for the spring 2023 academic term and enrolled in ASC’s Basis Trading Essentials, a two-part course introducing students to the concepts of basis trading.

Wuebben is a sophomore at Black Hawk College, majoring in agricultural business finance and marketing and minoring in agricultural engineering. He is involved in the college’s soil judging team, the trap shooting team, student government, Circle K, and the agricultural business club. Wuebben is also an IHSA official for football and wrestling and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

For more information, visit ascapply.org