January 13, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Albany resident receives Agriculture Scholarship Centre scholarship

By Shaw Local News Network
The Fall 2022 BHC Soil Judging Team includes Cassidy Bravette of Hooppole, Madi Casteel of Cambridge, Meg Fowler of Aledo, Addi Hicks of Buda, Carson Holmes of Joy, Chase Howell of Laura, Emma Johnson of Knoxville, Cameron Pace of Cambridge, Jacob Roth of Tiskilwa, Gunnar Wuebben of Albany, Cal Larson and Carli Wright. Wuebben just received a scholarship from the Agricultural Scholarship Centre. (Photo provided by Black Hawk College)

The Agriculture Scholarship Centre for Basis Trading Education Inc. of Stuart, Florida, awarded a $2,500 scholarship to Gunnar Wuebben of Albany.

Wuebben, son of Abe and Heather Wuebben of Albany, was awarded the scholarship for the spring 2023 academic term and enrolled in ASC’s Basis Trading Essentials, a two-part course introducing students to the concepts of basis trading.

Wuebben is a sophomore at Black Hawk College, majoring in agricultural business finance and marketing and minoring in agricultural engineering. He is involved in the college’s soil judging team, the trap shooting team, student government, Circle K, and the agricultural business club. Wuebben is also an IHSA official for football and wrestling and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

For more information, visit ascapply.org

