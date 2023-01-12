January 12, 2023
Sterling church hosting Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday

By Shaw Local News Network
FILE - In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. The estate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has reached an agreement with HarperCollins Publishers for rights to his archive. HarperCollins released King's first book more than 60 years ago. The King Estate had been publishing books since 2009 with the Beacon Press. (AP Photo, File)

Martin Luther King Jr. In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta. (AP)

STERLING - The Big Red Church, 311 Second Ave., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.

The event’s keynote speaker will be Christopher Shumpert. The event is organized by the Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley.

Two awards are being presented to individuals that have uphold King’s dream. Francis Smith-Riney will be honored posthumously.

Light refreshments will be served following the award presentations.

Irene Lewis-Wimbley sings “Lift Every Voice and Sing” during a Living the Dream community celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., from an undated file photo from Sterling. (Alex T)

