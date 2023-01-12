Sterling church hosting Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday

STERLING - The Big Red Church, 311 Second Ave., will host a Martin Luther King Jr. Peace and Justice Celebration event at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The event is free and open to the public.
The event’s keynote speaker will be Christopher Shumpert. The event is organized by the Diversity Committee of the Sauk Valley.
Two awards are being presented to individuals that have uphold King’s dream. Francis Smith-Riney will be honored posthumously.
Light refreshments will be served following the award presentations.