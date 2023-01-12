Friends of the Hennepin Canal next monthly hike set Jan. 15

SHEFFIELD – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridge 56 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E. St.

There is no fee to join the hikes. Hikers are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Bridge 56 and be shuttled to Lock 30. This month’s hike is 4.6 miles and is named Bald Eagle.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, call 815-664-2403, or visit friends-hennepin-canal.org.