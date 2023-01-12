January 11, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Friends of the Hennepin Canal next monthly hike set Jan. 15

By Shaw Local News Network
The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. The next hike is scheduled Sunday, Aug. 15.

The Friends of the Hennepin Canal host monthly hikes to walk short distances of the canal trail, with a goal of cumulatively covering the entire length of both the canal and feeder canal. The next hike is scheduled Sunday, Jan. 15. (Photo provided)

SHEFFIELD – The Friends of the Hennepin Canal will host its next monthly Hike the Canal outing at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Bridge 56 of the Hennepin Canal Parkway State Park, 16006 E. St.

There is no fee to join the hikes. Hikers are expected to dress appropriately for the weather.

Hikers will meet at Bridge 56 and be shuttled to Lock 30. This month’s hike is 4.6 miles and is named Bald Eagle.

For more information, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org, call 815-664-2403, or visit friends-hennepin-canal.org.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois