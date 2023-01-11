January 10, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Tickets on sale for Sauk Valley Chambers annual dinner and meeting on Jan. 26

By Shaw Local News Network

Students from the CEO class at the Whiteside Area Career Center perform a line dance at the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and dinner at Deer Valley Banquet and Golf Course in an undated file photo. (Philip Marruffo)

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Deer Valley Banquets, 3298 Hoover Road, Deer Grove.

Admission to the dinner is open to the public.

The dinner will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Whiteside Area Career Center CEO program. The Chamber Champion Award is also being announced and presented during the event.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Friday, Jan. 20. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3B3CNoW or call 815-625-2400.

For more information, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/events/details/svacc-annual-dinner-7254.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois