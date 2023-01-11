Tickets on sale for Sauk Valley Chambers annual dinner and meeting on Jan. 26

STERLING - The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Deer Valley Banquets, 3298 Hoover Road, Deer Grove.

Admission to the dinner is open to the public.

The dinner will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the Whiteside Area Career Center CEO program. The Chamber Champion Award is also being announced and presented during the event.

Tickets are $30 and must be purchased by Friday, Jan. 20. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3B3CNoW or call 815-625-2400.

For more information, visit saukvalleyareachamber.com/events/details/svacc-annual-dinner-7254.