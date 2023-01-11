‘Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.’ hits Dixon stage on Friday

DIXON - “Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr.” — a collaborative effort by Woodlawn Arts Academy and Dixon Public Schools — will have three performances at Dixon High School’s James A. Wiltz Auditorium, 315 Lincoln Statue Drive.

The production, directed by Faith Morrison and Mardi Huffstutler, features 19 students in grades 4-8 from Dixon’s Reagan Middle School and Madison School.

Tickets are on sale for $8, plus fees, online at centennialauditorium.ticketleap.com/dixon. Tickets will also be available at the door prior to the performances.

Performances will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com.