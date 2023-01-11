4-H rabbit workshop starts winter U of I-Extension calendar

STERLING- The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside University of Illinois-Extension recently announced its schedule of upcoming events and programs, which includes gardening suggestions.
- 4-H Rabbit Workshop: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Participants can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, rabbit breeds, how to show rabbits, make rabbit arm guards, and a question and answer session. Bring a pencil, notebook, apron, and an old pair of long socks. Register by emailing lancast@illinois.edu or calling 815-632-3611.
- Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, online. Provides students, young adults, and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.
- Four Seasons Gardening Webinar Series: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
- Tea Party: Big and Small Gardening: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Winfred Knox Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. Gardening series lead by the Lee County Master Gardeners. Register by calling 815-456-2823. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LeeBigandSmall.
- Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Rd. Sterling. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays
- Grow a Garden Anywhere: Growing Great Vegetables Series: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 7, March 14, and March 28, online. A five-week webinar series covering how to grow a vegetable garden with an Illinois Extension horticulture expert. The series costs $10 to attend. Register before Sunday, Feb. 26, at go.illinois.edu/GrowingGreatVegetables.