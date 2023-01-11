January 10, 2023
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

4-H rabbit workshop starts winter U of I-Extension calendar

By Shaw Local News Network
University of Illinois extension logo

STERLING- The Carroll-Lee-Whiteside University of Illinois-Extension recently announced its schedule of upcoming events and programs, which includes gardening suggestions.

  • 4-H Rabbit Workshop: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Whiteside Extension Office, 12923 Lawrence Road, Sterling. Participants can learn about proper rabbit showmanship, rabbit breeds, how to show rabbits, make rabbit arm guards, and a question and answer session. Bring a pencil, notebook, apron, and an old pair of long socks. Register by emailing lancast@illinois.edu or calling 815-632-3611.
Pyper Bruns, 7, of the Carefree Oregon 4H club looks over the prize rabbits Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lee County 4H fair.

Pyper Bruns, 7, of the Carefree Oregon 4-H club, looks over the prize rabbits Thursday at the Lee County 4-H Fair and Junior Show in Amboy. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

  • Get Savvy Monthly Webinar Series: noon Wednesday, Jan. 25, online. Provides students, young adults, and anyone seeking financial fitness skills with the ability to make decisions about money to build a stronger financial foundation. Register at go.illinois.edu/GetSavvyWebinars.
  • Four Seasons Gardening Webinar Series: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, online. Free horticulture programs offered by the Illinois Extension Horticulture Team. Registration is required and can be completed at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.
  • Tea Party: Big and Small Gardening: 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, Winfred Knox Library, 112 S. Elm St., Franklin Grove. Gardening series lead by the Lee County Master Gardeners. Register by calling 815-456-2823. For more information, visit go.illinois.edu/LeeBigandSmall.
  • Saturday with a Master Gardener: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Whiteside Extension office, 12923 Lawrence Rd. Sterling. Registration is required and can be done online at go.illinois.edu/whitesidesaturdays
  • Grow a Garden Anywhere: Growing Great Vegetables Series: 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 28, March 7, March 14, and March 28, online. A five-week webinar series covering how to grow a vegetable garden with an Illinois Extension horticulture expert. The series costs $10 to attend. Register before Sunday, Feb. 26, at go.illinois.edu/GrowingGreatVegetables.
