MORRISON — The Morrison Music Theater Association will hold its annual meeting at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, at Bethesda Lutheran Church, 301 W. South St.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Slots are currently available on the association’s board of directors for anyone willing to serve. The association is dedicated to presenting quality theatrical productions and encouraging the growth of theater throughout the Sauk Valley area. For more information, call 815-772-8236.