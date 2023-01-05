January 05, 2023
Sauk Valley
Morrison theater association auditions for ‘Charlotte’s Web’ begin Jan. 12

By Shaw Local News Network
Playing the part of Truvy Jones, Nicole Oberg (right) and Clairee Belcher, played by Bonnie Phend, rehearse a scene for Morrison Musical Theater Association’s production of Steel Magnolias. The show is set in a small town in Louisiana and centers around a cast of characters as they share and gossip at the local hair salon. Show times will be June 3 and 4 at 7pm and June 5 at 2pm in the Morrison Institute of Technology’s theatre.

Nicole Oberg (right) and Bonnie Phend, rehearse a scene for Morrison Musical Theater Association’s summer production of Steel Magnolias. The theater will soon hold auditions for a production of "Charlotte's Web." (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

MORRISON — The Morrison Music Theater Association will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Charlotte’s Web” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the auditorium of Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

There are roles available for men, women, and children of all ages to audition for. No advance preparation is needed to audition for the play. Scripts will be provided at the auditions.

Performances of “Charlotte’s Web” will be Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12.

For more information, call 816-772-8236.

SVM Community Briefs
Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois