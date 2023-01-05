Morrison theater association auditions for ‘Charlotte’s Web’ begin Jan. 12

MORRISON — The Morrison Music Theater Association will hold auditions for its upcoming production of “Charlotte’s Web” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, and at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in the auditorium of Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland Ave.

There are roles available for men, women, and children of all ages to audition for. No advance preparation is needed to audition for the play. Scripts will be provided at the auditions.

Performances of “Charlotte’s Web” will be Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 12.

For more information, call 816-772-8236.