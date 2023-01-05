January 04, 2023
Sauk Valley
Carroll County thrift shop offering buck-a-bag sale in January

By Shaw Local News Network

SAVANNA- The Carroll County Help Center thrift shop, 126 S. Fourth St., will host a buck-a-bag sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays in January.

Items for infants, toddlers, and children are available for purchase during the buck-a-bag sale. Free hats, scarves, mittens, or gloves will be given out with each purchase while supplies last. Shoppers will be limited to five bags.

The center helps people with local needs and raises money for scholarships for high school seniors in Carroll County.

