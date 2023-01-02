Ogle County residents-only recycling event Jan. 27

OREGON- The Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department will host a residential electronics recycling and paper shredding event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at the Solid Waste Management Department, 909 Pines Road.

The recycling event is for Ogle County residents only. A free permit is required to participate. The permit will come with a list of accepted items for recycling. To obtain a permit, call 815-732-4020 or email solidwaste@oglecountyil.gov.

Items being accepted for recycling include all televisions, computer monitors, computers, computer hardware and cables, laptops, tablets, cell phones, printers, FAX machines, scanners, shredders (no tubs), copiers, video gaming equipment, DVD players and VCR’s, cable and satellite boxes, stereo equipment, radios, digital clocks, cameras, calculators, phone systems, holiday light strands, extension cords, rechargeable batteries, printer ink cartridges, CD’s and DVD’s, and CFL bulbs. Microwave ovens will be accepted for $5 per unit.

The items must be limited to seven large or bulky items per permit and one permit per household per month. Business or institutional electronic materials will not be accepted.

For information, call 815-732-4020, visit oglecounty.org, or visit the OCSWMD Facebook page.