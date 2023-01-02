January 02, 2023
Sauk Valley
Wedding Expo NewsletterHome & Garden NewsletterThank You | Sauk ValleyA&E | Sauk ValleyArchive | Sauk ValleyCommunityCoronavirus | Sauk ValleyElection | Sauk ValleyMarketing | Sauk ValleyNews - Sauk ValleyOnline NewspaperSauk Valley OpinionPhoto Galleries | Sauk ValleyPremium | Sauk ValleySauk Valley Prep SportsSponsored | Sauk Valley NewsSports - Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Musicians hoping to test drive their talents invited to appear at Oregon open mic

By Shaw Local News Network
Richard “Duck” Sweitzer has performed at First Fridays open microphones for many years. He’s accompanied on bass by Mike Bratt.

Richard “Duck” Sweitzer has performed at First Fridays open microphones for many years. He’s accompanied on bass by Mike Bratt. (Provided by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – First Fridays will have its first open microphone of the new year when its monthly show originates 7 p.m. Jan. 6 from the Oregon VFW at 1310 W. Washington St.

The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Performers can start signing up for time slots at 6:30. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

Musical acts with questions should call Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

SVM Community BriefsOregon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois