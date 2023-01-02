Musicians hoping to test drive their talents invited to appear at Oregon open mic

OREGON – First Fridays will have its first open microphone of the new year when its monthly show originates 7 p.m. Jan. 6 from the Oregon VFW at 1310 W. Washington St.

The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience.

A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m. Performers can start signing up for time slots at 6:30. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

Musical acts with questions should call Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.