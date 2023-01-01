Sterling Optimist Club hosting speech contest Feb. 23

STERLING- The Sterling Optimist Club will host a speech contest Feb. 23, at a yet to be determined location. But it’s looking for contestants to register now.

The contest is open to people younger than 19 as of Oct. 1.

Contestants will be asked to prepare and present a four- to five-minute speech on the topic “Discovering the Optimism Within Me.” A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the winner, who also will get the opportunity to compete in subsequent contests for college scholarship money.

Contestants must sign up by Wednesday, Feb. 1, to participate. For information and to register, email meiersam22@gmail.com.