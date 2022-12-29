Chadwick church hosting dementia support group meeting Jan. 8

CHADWICK- The Chadwick Dementia Caregiver Support Group will hold its first meeting at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at First Lutheran Church, 19 W. Second St.

The meeting is free and open to public.

The group’s purpose is to provide a safe place for caregivers of a family member or a friend with dementia to develop a support system. Arrangements can be made to provide care for loved ones during the meeting if the group leaders are notified in advance.

The group was formed to help create dementia caregiver support groups in the CGH Medical Center service area as part of the CGH Health Foundation’s Dementia Project.

Future meetings will be held at 3:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the church. The time may change depending on the needs of group members.

To register, call 815-590-6372 or 815-499-5161.