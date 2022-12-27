Polo theater announces auditions for ‘Junie B. Jones the Musical’

POLO - The Polo Area Community Theatre will hold auditions for its upcoming production, “Junie B. Jones the Musical,” from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Polo Town Hall, 115 S. Franklin Ave.

Auditions are open for actors ages 14 through 35. Actors are encouraged to prepare 16 to 32 bars of a song in the style of the show to perform. Callbacks will be 6 p.m. Friday.

“Junie B. Jones the Musical,” based on Barbara Park’s children’s book series, brings to life the adventures of first-grader Junie B. Jones in a comical and not-just-for-kids musical.

The musical is being performed Friday, Feb. 24, through Sunday, Feb. 26, and Friday, March 3, through Saturday, March 4.

For more information, email info@polotheatre.org, call 815-441-0778, or visit polotheatre.org/.