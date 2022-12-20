Elks podiatry clinic for children returning Jan. 19 to Morrison

MORRISON - The Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation and Northwest District Elks Lodges will host a children’s podiatry assessment clinic beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 19 at the Morrison Family Care Clinic, 303 N. Jackson St.

Services at the clinic are free.

No medical referrals are necessary to visit the clinic, but physicians can refer patients to the clinic for a specific reason or second opinion. School nurses can also refer children and families to the clinic.

The clinic is available by appointment only. Appointments can be made between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

To schedule an appointment, call 800-272-0074.