Rock Falls City Council donates $25,000 to SVCC Impact Program

From left, Sauk Valley Community College Dean of Institutional Advancement Dr. Lori Cortez, Rock Falls city council member Gabriella McKanna, Rock Falls Mayor Rodney Kleckler, and Sauk Valley Community College President David Hellmich receive a $25,000 donation from the Rock Falls City Council. The city council recently approved an economic development donation to the Sauk Valley Community College Impact Program. The Impact Program provides eligible students who graduate within the college’s district with the opportunity to earn tuition and fees for up to three years at Sauk Valley Community College, or until they earn their certificate or degree. For more information, visit svcc.edu/impact or email impact@svcc.edu. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College )