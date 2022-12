ROCK FALLS - Culver’s of Rock Falls, 1901 Harley Davidson Drive, recently raised $1,000 for the Sauk Valley Foodbank during “Concretes for a Cause Week.”

The restaurant donated a dollar for every custard concrete mixer sold to a cause of the customer’s choice. In addition, Culver’s sold calendars during November and donated all proceeds to the food bank.

For more information, visit saukvalleyfoodbank.org/.