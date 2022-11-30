Lee County Ag in the Classroom receives grant

AMBOY - Lee County Ag in the Classroom was among those county coalitions that received grant money this autumn from the IAA Foundation, the charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, said Katie Pratt, coordinator for the county’s program.

Around 80 coalitions serving 89 Illinois counties were awarded $647,000 in grants. These were to be used for materials, training, educational lessons, and other activities taking place during the 2022-23 school year.

“Providing these grants ensures access to lessons with emphasis on STEM that incorporate accurate agricultural content for teachers and students,” said Kevin Daugherty, education director, for Illinois Agriculture in the Classroom.

During a typical school year, more than 650,000 students and close to 40,000 teachers engage in ag literacy lessons through the program.

“The last two years have been anything but typical in Illinois schools, however, this past school year, we saw student reach increase by 25% and teacher reach increase by 55%, showing a positive trend as re-adjustments continue.” Daugherty said.

Pratt has visited all elementary and junior high schools in Lee County. She visits some classrooms on a weekly or monthly basis and other classrooms for a one-time special presentation. Most Ag in the Classroom materials are introduced to fourth graders.

“Lesson topics range from how a plant grows to world hunger and food security,” Pratt said.

“I like getting in front of the students more than once,” Pratt added. “Then I can build on what we’ve learned and also tie it back to the classroom curriculum.”

The IAA Foundation also provides funding for Ag Mags, teacher grants, and Summer Ag Academies.

“Consistent outreach requires steadfast supporters,” said Susan Moore, director of the IAA Foundation. “We are grateful to annual donors who understand how important efforts to enhance agriculture literacy can be.”

Partner organizations are Illinois Farm Bureau, Facilitating Coordination in Agricultural Education, University of Illinois Extension, Illinois Beef Association, Illinois Corn Marketing Board, Illinois Pork Producers Association, Illinois Soybean Association, Midwest Dairy Association, Illinois Department of Agriculture and the Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.