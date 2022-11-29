Vendors sought for Sauk Valley Bridal Fair on Feb. 5

The Sauk Valley Bridal Fair seeks vendors to appear at the 2023 event, which will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5 at Northland Mall, located on Route 2 in Sterling.

It’s the perfect venue to showcase your products or services for weddings, receptions, catering and flowers, says Kelly Null, event coordinator with Sauk Valley Media, publisher of the Gazette and Telegraph.

For information about becoming a vendor, call 815-632-2566 or email knull@saukvalley.com

Bridal Fair 2023 promises to be one of the area’s largest exhibits for couples looking to plan their happy day one stop.

A fashion show is the showpiece event of the fair.

All couples that register are eligible for prizes — including certificates of $50, $100 and $250 to use at the vendor of their choice.

The fair is sponsored by Selmi’s Weddings & Events, Selmi’s Formal Wear, 7:24 Fitness On The Rock and Sauk Valley Media.