First Student Christmas Giving Bus continues gift drive

ROCK FALLS — The First Student Christmas Giving Bus will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped gifts for the children of Sterling and Rock Falls.

Donations can be made 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays Nov. 28 through Dec. 9 at the First Student bus lot, 1902 First Ave., Rock Falls.

The giving bus will also be parked at Northland Mall, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Appropriate gift donations for students ages 18 and younger are toys; winter wear including coats, gloves, hats and boots; pajamas; books; puzzles; and games. There is an emphasis this year on gifts for teens, including games, puzzles, blankets, lotions, dental and hair care items and socks.