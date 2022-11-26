November 26, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

First Student Christmas Giving Bus continues gift drive

By Shaw Local News Network
Nathan Payne, 7, helps little sister Sophia, 2, off of the haunted school bus Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 at First Student transportation’s Halloween fun fest.

First Student, which conducted a Halloween fest in October, is accepting donations at its Christmas Giving Bus. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

ROCK FALLS — The First Student Christmas Giving Bus will be accepting donations of new and unwrapped gifts for the children of Sterling and Rock Falls.

Donations can be made 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays Nov. 28 through Dec. 9 at the First Student bus lot, 1902 First Ave., Rock Falls.

The giving bus will also be parked at Northland Mall, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 3.

Appropriate gift donations for students ages 18 and younger are toys; winter wear including coats, gloves, hats and boots; pajamas; books; puzzles; and games. There is an emphasis this year on gifts for teens, including games, puzzles, blankets, lotions, dental and hair care items and socks.

SVM Community BriefsRock Falls
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois